Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 415,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

