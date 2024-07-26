Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

