AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of AMC Networks worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

AMCX stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.