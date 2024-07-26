Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

