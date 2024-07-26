American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 402.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in American Financial Group by 691.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $124.70 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.