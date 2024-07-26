American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ES opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

