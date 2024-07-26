American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

