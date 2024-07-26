American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

