American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Power Integrations worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of POWI opened at $71.22 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

