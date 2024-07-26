American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

GAP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

