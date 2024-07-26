American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,638,056. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.