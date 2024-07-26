American International Group Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.7 %

AMG opened at $173.80 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $175.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.