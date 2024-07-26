American International Group Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.