American International Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Commvault Systems worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

