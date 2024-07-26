American International Group Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

