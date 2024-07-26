American International Group Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 134,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 363.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.96.

PB stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

