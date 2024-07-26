American International Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $277.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

