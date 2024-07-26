American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $1,214,672. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

