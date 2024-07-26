American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,387,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

