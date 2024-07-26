American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $154,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

