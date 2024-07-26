American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Timken worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TKR opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

