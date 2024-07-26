American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.18.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

