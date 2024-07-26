American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

