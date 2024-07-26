American International Group Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of RLI worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $67,149,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $52,592,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $149.20.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

