American International Group Inc. Sells 13,840 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

