American International Group Inc. Sells 15,708 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

