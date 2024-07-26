American International Group Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.