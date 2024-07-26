American International Group Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lantheus worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

