American International Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.9 %

TSCO stock opened at $257.44 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.95 and its 200 day moving average is $256.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

