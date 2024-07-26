American International Group Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

