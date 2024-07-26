American International Group Inc. Sells 28,841 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.