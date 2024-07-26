American International Group Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $185.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.82. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

