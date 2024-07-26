American International Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.91. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.