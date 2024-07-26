American International Group Inc. Sells 8,052 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 259,356 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.