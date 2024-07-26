American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

