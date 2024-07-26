American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 439,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of AREB opened at $0.75 on Friday. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 141.05% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

