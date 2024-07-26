Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,924 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after buying an additional 566,982 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

