Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WaFd by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Trading Up 1.0 %

WaFd stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

