Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $766.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

