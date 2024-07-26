Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.