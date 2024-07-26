Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

BWA opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

