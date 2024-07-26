Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $13,546,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

