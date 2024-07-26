Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NRG opened at $73.00 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

