Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

