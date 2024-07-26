Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CarGurus by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

