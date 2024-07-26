Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,354,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

