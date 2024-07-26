Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

View Our Latest Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.