Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

