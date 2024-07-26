Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $109,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

