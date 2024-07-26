Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after buying an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,632,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,982,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 520,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 112,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 in the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $40.38.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

